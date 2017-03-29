Rental of the week: 85 Silver Birch Avenue

City
Toronto's rental market might be inflated with overpriced condo units these days, but if you look long enough, you'll still find spaces in solid old apartment buildings—you know, the kind with real wood floors and radiators.

This one-bedroom apartment at 85 Silver Birch Avenue is a lovely, light-filled space with loads of potential. It's also a two minute walk to the beach, which might be its primary selling point.

85 silver birch avenue torontoThere aren't too many apartments in Toronto with better access to the lake than this one. You'll pay a premium for the Beaches location at $1,475, but that's still well below many of the condo units on the market.

From an amenities standpoint, the building is pretty standard. There's on-site laundry and parking, both of which are nice. The kitchen won't dazzle any aspiring chefs, but it's got everything you need.

85 silver birch avenue torontoSpecs
  • Address: 85 Silver Birch Avenue
  • Building type: Apartment building
  • Rent: $1,475
  • Utilities: Included
  • Bedrooms: 1
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Parking: Garage
  • Laundry? Yes, on-site
  • Outdoor space? Balcony
  • Pet friendly? Not specified
85 silver birch avenueGood For

Someone who loves the idea of being so close to the lake. You could spend your whole summer in and around Balmy Beach without having to venture more than a few minutes from home.

85 silver birch avenueMove On If

You need to be downtown. The Beaches is an amazing neighbourhood, but if you work in the Financial District, you're going to spend some time commuting on the 501.

85 silver birch avenue

