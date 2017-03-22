Rental of the week: 369 Sorauren Avenue

Toronto's rental market has transformed over the last decade with a dramatic rise in condo units. These spaces can make a lot of sense for young professionals who aren't ready/able to buy, but still want the amenities and design features of a newer building.

This unit in the Robert Watson Lofts on Sorauren is a good example of what the contemporary condo rental has to offer: an open concept space, new(ish) appliances, an in-suite washer/dryer and a balcony.

If you're lucky, amenities like a gym will also be part of the package, as is the case here. There's also a parking spot, which isn't always guaranteed.

If there's a downfall to renting condo units, it's the price. Not only are they typically more expensive than units of a similar size in older apartment buildings (not a surprise), but rent hikes are more common thanks to a lack of governmental regulation on post-1991 buildings.

At $2,200, this rental ain't cheap, but it's aesthetically pleasing, decently sized, and located in an attractive neighbourhood. That'll cost you a pretty penny these days.

Specs

Address: 369 Sorauren Avenue

Building type: Condo

Rent: $2,200

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Parking: 1

Laundry? Yes (in-suite)

Outdoor space? Balcony

Pet friendly? Not specified

Good For

A young professional who's not ready to buy but still likes the idea of living in an above average space.

Move On If

This won't appeal to those who dislike the unfinished look many soft lofts display these days. If that's not your style, you can get a big space in an older building.