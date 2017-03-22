City
369 sorauren

Rental of the week: 369 Sorauren Avenue

Toronto's rental market has transformed over the last decade with a dramatic rise in condo units. These spaces can make a lot of sense for young professionals who aren't ready/able to buy, but still want the amenities and design features of a newer building.

369 Sorauren Avenue Toronto

This unit in the Robert Watson Lofts on Sorauren is a good example of what the contemporary condo rental has to offer: an open concept space, new(ish) appliances, an in-suite washer/dryer and a balcony.

If you're lucky, amenities like a gym will also be part of the package, as is the case here. There's also a parking spot, which isn't always guaranteed.

369 Sorauren Avenue TorontoIf there's a downfall to renting condo units, it's the price. Not only are they typically more expensive than units of a similar size in older apartment buildings (not a surprise), but rent hikes are more common thanks to a lack of governmental regulation on post-1991 buildings.

At $2,200, this rental ain't cheap, but it's aesthetically pleasing, decently sized, and located in an attractive neighbourhood. That'll cost you a pretty penny these days.

369 Sorauren Avenue TorontoSpecs
  • Address: 369 Sorauren Avenue
  • Building type: Condo
  • Rent: $2,200
  • Bedrooms: 1
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Parking: 1
  • Laundry? Yes (in-suite)
  • Outdoor space? Balcony
  • Pet friendly? Not specified
369 Sorauren Avenue TorontoGood For

A young professional who's not ready to buy but still likes the idea of living in an above average space.

369 Sorauren Avenue TorontoMove On If

This won't appeal to those who dislike the unfinished look many soft lofts display these days. If that's not your style, you can get a big space in an older building.

369 Sorauren Avenue Toronto369 Sorauren Avenue Toronto

