This is the most bizarre new house in Toronto

Toronto streets are filled with plenty of weird dwellings. From a crooked cottage to a house cut in half, there are some strange things to see. And recently, a house in Leslieville got a head-turning makeover.

The home now features a huge third floor over-hanging extension, which kind of resembles OCADU.

According to a representative from City Hall, the city issued two building permits to the homeowner starting in May 2012.

Apparently, "the addition has been constructed in general conformance with the plans and the zoning bylaw," said the city rep via email.

The third storey balcony doesn't encroach on city-owned property, however, there's a slight problem with the enclosed third storey front balcony.

"This enclosure was not approved by way of permit. The owner has been advised to submit a revision permit application with drawings reflective of the as-built condition(s)," he continued.

Regardless of its appearance, it looks like for the most part, this house is a-okay with the city.

