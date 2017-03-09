City
Amy Grief
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto winter weather

It’s going to feel like winter again this weekend in Toronto

It's technically still winter in Toronto, so even though we've been spoiled with warm weather, we shouldn't be too surprised that the mercury's going to drop again.

While the temperature should hover above zero today, Environment Canada's forecast says it might drop to -15 by Friday night.

weather toronto

It's supposed to stay chilly on Saturday and Sunday, as well as into next week. 

Despite the deep-freeze, sunny skies are on the way, so bundle up and enjoy the fleeting days of winter by going skating, taking in a lakeside art exhibition, or sugaring off right in the heart of the city. 

A Great Capture

