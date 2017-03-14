City
House of the week: 66 Havelock Street

Townhouse living is become increasingly popular in Toronto. With property values skyrocketing, it's a housing model that just makes sense. This recently listed space near Dufferin Grove Park is a good example of what's on offer.

66 Havelock Street TorontoThe number three comes up a lot when describing this home: there are three bedrooms and three bedrooms spread across three storeys of space.

While townhouses are typically narrow and tall compared to detached homes, this one doesn't appear this way thanks to the floor plan.

66 Havelock Street TorontoFrom a design standpoint, this is a good looking home. The kitchen and en suite are both stunning, and the floating staircase provides a bit of flair on the main floor. Nothing is over the top, but fans of open concept interiors will like this one.

66 Havelock Street TorontoWhat you don't have is a lot of private outdoor green space. There's a small balcony and a decent patio on the ground floor, but there's no backyard to speak of. That's the trade-off when it comes to townhouses. Given its proximity to the park, I'm not sure it's a huge loss.

66 Havelock Street TorontoSpecs
  • Address: 66 Havelock St.
  • Price: $1,399,000
  • Square Footage: 1,900
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Parking: 1
  • Walk Score: 77
  • Transit Score: 91
  • Listing agent: Nicki Skinner
  • Listing ID: C3727785
66 Havelock Street TorontoGood For

Toronto. Low rise housing with added density compared to detached homes is a good use of urban space. From a buyer's standpoint, this will suit those looking to live on a residential street but who aren't stuck on having a ton of green space.

66 Havelock Street TorontoMove on If

If you've always been set on having a grassy backyard, this won't do it for you. Similarly, those looking for historical character in their home will want to explore other options. 

66 Havelock Street Toronto66 Havelock Street Toronto66 Havelock Street Toronto66 Havelock Street Toronto66 Havelock Street Toronto

Thanks to Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage for sponsoring our house of the week. All editorial written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

Metroviews

