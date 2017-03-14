House of the week: 66 Havelock Street

Townhouse living is become increasingly popular in Toronto. With property values skyrocketing, it's a housing model that just makes sense. This recently listed space near Dufferin Grove Park is a good example of what's on offer.

The number three comes up a lot when describing this home: there are three bedrooms and three bedrooms spread across three storeys of space.

While townhouses are typically narrow and tall compared to detached homes, this one doesn't appear this way thanks to the floor plan.

From a design standpoint, this is a good looking home. The kitchen and en suite are both stunning, and the floating staircase provides a bit of flair on the main floor. Nothing is over the top, but fans of open concept interiors will like this one.

What you don't have is a lot of private outdoor green space. There's a small balcony and a decent patio on the ground floor, but there's no backyard to speak of. That's the trade-off when it comes to townhouses. Given its proximity to the park, I'm not sure it's a huge loss.

Specs

Address: 66 Havelock St.

Price: $1,399,000

Square Footage: 1,900

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3

Parking: 1

Walk Score: 77

Transit Score: 91

Listing agent: Nicki Skinner

Listing ID: C3727785

Good For

Toronto. Low rise housing with added density compared to detached homes is a good use of urban space. From a buyer's standpoint, this will suit those looking to live on a residential street but who aren't stuck on having a ton of green space.

Move on If

If you've always been set on having a grassy backyard, this won't do it for you. Similarly, those looking for historical character in their home will want to explore other options.