House of the week: 2 Parmbelle Crescent

The house at 2 Parmbelle Crescent is a bells and whistles type of place. Until recently, the property featured a heavily updated mid-century home, which gave way to a new build that's been outfitted with all the amenities you could imagine.

Aside from the tile floors, the previous iteration was pretty darn nice. But with a desirable pie-shaped corner lot, this address had lots of potential to garner big money as brand new home, which is what we have now with a listing of $4,888,800.

The advantage of starting from the ground up is that the resulting home is completely decked out with luxurious amenities. Along with super high-end appliances, there's also a wine room, a movie theatre, a sauna and an enclosed terrace with a fireplace.

I can't say the staging is all that inspiring, but you know what you're getting here. It's an open concept space with plenty of room for entertaining, and the extra touches that make being a rich person really nice.

Specs

Address: 2 Parmbelle Crescent

Price: $4,888,800

Lot Size: 78 x 125 feet

Bedrooms: 4 + 1

Bathrooms: 6

Parking: 8

Walk Score: 33

Transit Score: 65

Listing agent: Ecko Jay

Listing ID: C3724976

Good For

Someone who enjoys the finer things in life, including nice cars because they're going to be driving a lot to and from this house. This place is made for a buyer with deep pockets who already has a wine collection to fill the new room here.

Move On If

The neighbourhood might be an issue for some buyers who can also afford a nice home closer to transit and other infrastructure. Located near Donalda Country Club, this area still shows off the mid-century ideals of a quiet suburban community.