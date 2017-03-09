City
Derek Flack
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
629 king street west

Condo of the week: 629 King Street West

City
Derek Flack
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

If you've always wanted to live an elevator ride away from a rooftop club and pool party mecca, then the Thompson Residences might be your kind of place. For better or worse, this is the ultimate in King West living.

629 King Street WestLocated around the corner from the Thompson Hotel, this more recent development is less than a year old and composed exclusively of condo units. It was originally branded 629 King West Condos, but took the Thompson name along the way.

629 King West TorontoThis, in case you were wondering, is not a cheap building. The one bedroom, two bathroom unit we're looking at now is listed at $949,000 with monthly fees of $904. Jeez.

629 King West TorontoWhat do you get for nearly a million here? The unit itself is nice if unremarkable, with the best feature surely being the 650 square foot terrace, which feels open and secluded all at once. You could spend a summer out here an be very happy.

629 King Street WestAccess to Lavelle, the rooftop pool, restaurant, and bar will prove a nice amenity for some, though the cost-to-use value of such things is always a bit dubious. You'd imagine this condo will appeal to the type of buyer who likes the status conferred by proximity to the club.

629 King West TorontoSpecs
  • Address: #214 - 629 King St. West 
  • Price: $949,000
  • Bedrooms: 1
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: 1
  • Walk Score: 99
  • Transit Score: 100
  • Maintenance Fees: $904
  • Listing agent: Yann Danyluk
  • Listing ID: C3712693
629 King Street WestGood For

Someone who likes to entertain but isn't at the stage where they can afford a large condo or house. The outdoor space can accommodate plenty of people, while the open layout of the unit also encourages social gatherings.

629 King Street WestMove On If

You want more space. You can snag a two bedroom condo for this price pretty easily, even if it won't be located in a building that's legitimately in the middle of it all. Bang for your buck is not a feature here.

629 King Street West629 King Street West

Thanks to Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage for sponsoring our condo of the week. All editorial written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

Real Vision

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Ontario might impose foreign buyer's tax to cool real estate market

Condo of the week: 629 King Street West

15 TTC subway stations with the best architecture and design

It’s going to feel like winter again this weekend in Toronto

Toronto's real estate market is hotter than New York's right now

This might be the most bizarre Toronto condo ad of all time

Amazing map shows how much Toronto has changed since 1954

Nobu opening a restaurant and hotel in Toronto