Condo of the week: 629 King Street West

If you've always wanted to live an elevator ride away from a rooftop club and pool party mecca, then the Thompson Residences might be your kind of place. For better or worse, this is the ultimate in King West living.

Located around the corner from the Thompson Hotel, this more recent development is less than a year old and composed exclusively of condo units. It was originally branded 629 King West Condos, but took the Thompson name along the way.

This, in case you were wondering, is not a cheap building. The one bedroom, two bathroom unit we're looking at now is listed at $949,000 with monthly fees of $904. Jeez.

What do you get for nearly a million here? The unit itself is nice if unremarkable, with the best feature surely being the 650 square foot terrace, which feels open and secluded all at once. You could spend a summer out here an be very happy.

Access to Lavelle, the rooftop pool, restaurant, and bar will prove a nice amenity for some, though the cost-to-use value of such things is always a bit dubious. You'd imagine this condo will appeal to the type of buyer who likes the status conferred by proximity to the club.

Specs

Address: #214 - 629 King St. West

Price: $949,000

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 1

Walk Score: 99

Transit Score: 100

Maintenance Fees: $904

Listing agent: Yann Danyluk

Listing ID: C3712693

Good For

Someone who likes to entertain but isn't at the stage where they can afford a large condo or house. The outdoor space can accommodate plenty of people, while the open layout of the unit also encourages social gatherings.

Move On If

You want more space. You can snag a two bedroom condo for this price pretty easily, even if it won't be located in a building that's legitimately in the middle of it all. Bang for your buck is not a feature here.