TTC customer satisfaction back up after brutal summer

Complaining about the TTC is a favourite pastime in Toronto; we do it almost as much as we talk about our ever-fickle weather.

But according to the latest TTC Chief Executive Officer’s Report, which was discussed at a meeting today, overall, riders are satisfied with the transit commission.

After Q4 (October, November and December 2016), customer satisfaction was sitting at 77 per cent. That's up from 70 per cent in Q3. In Q2, this number was at 80 per cent, but it took a dip during the summertime thanks to a lack of air conditioning on some subway cars.

"Despite the decline in scores in Q3 2016, when a less comfortable ride (hot subway cars) had a negative effect on perceptions of trip duration and wait time, which ultimately led to lower overall satisfaction scores (70%)," reads the report.

"Customer perceptions improved significantly in Q4 2016, with 77% of customers being satisfied with their most recent trip on the TTC. Closing out 2016 with an overall average satisfaction score of 77% is in line with the average satisfaction score in 2015 (77%)," it continued.

Regardless of this report, some will never be satisfied while riding the TTC, but they would appear to be the minority.