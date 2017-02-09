Toronto college and university restaurants keep failing health inspections

Food on campus usually seems like a safe (albeit sometimes bland) bet if you're hungry between classes. However, a new City News investigation shows that these on-campus eateries might not have the best GPAs.

After around 200 students fell ill at Humber College's North Campus earlier this year, City News decided to look at the DineSafe (Toronto Public Health's food safety program) results for restaurants at Toronto's universities and colleges.

Over a two year period (until January 2017), City News says 36 establishments had a combined 200 DineSafe infractions.

It's important to note, however, that even though many of these spots received infractions, they still got passing grades (a pass, or green, notice) and not yellow conditional notices or red closed notices.

City News compiled a list of the worst offenders, and there are representatives from all of the major post-secondary institutions in the city.