Toronto ranked one of the top cities for students in the world

Toronto has been ranked one of the best cities in the world for students. Sure, we didn't quite crack the top 10, but we did tie with Hong Kong for 11th place.

However, before you get all upset about missing out on the podium, you should take a peek at the QS Best Student Cities 2017 report for Toronto.

"Toronto remains an extremely strong contender. In fact, it has the highest score of any city in the Desirability category of the index (one of the six areas assessed), reflecting both its all-round high quality of life and its status as an in-demand destination amongst students worldwide," its reads.

Apparently Toronto's the most appealing city not only for its universities, but also for nightlife, cultural amenities and most notably, its diversity. Where it lost out was on metrics like affordability and student experience. Apparently U of T really is that stressful.

Overall, Montreal took the top spot, followed by Paris and London, respectively. Vancouver came in 10th.