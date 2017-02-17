Watch Toronto raccoons get the BBC Planet Earth treatment

Toronto has a love-hate relationship with its raccoons. Sure, it's annoying when they break into our green bins and steal our doughnuts, but we're quick to pay our respects - or memorialize them in butter - when one passes away.

Our raccoons are now world famous after they appeared in the final episode of BBC's Planet Earth II, which aired in the U.K. back in December.

You can watch a partial clip of our so-called "backstreet bandits," (which also sounds like the perfect name for a Toronto-based Backstreet Boy tribute band) online in advance of the Canadian premiere of the show.

Alas, the video doesn't feature Sir David Attenborough's iconic narration, but it's still amazing to see Toronto's most notorious urban animal get this treatment.

Planet Earth II premieres in Canada tomorrow night at 9 p.m. It'll be on the new BBC Earth channel, which you can access during its free trial for the next couple of months, if you still have cable, that is.