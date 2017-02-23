City
plant condo toronto

Toronto's newest condo will have its own greenhouse and micro farm

In the battle to distinguish one condo project from another in Toronto, a new development is leaning on urban agriculture to set itself apart.

The Plant is a mixed use development by Windmill and Curated properties at the foot of Dovercourt Road, on the former Dufflet Pastries site.  When built, it'll feature retail, office space and condo units outfitted with micro gardens and access to an internal greenhouse.

“It might seem extreme, but we orientated this entire project around our connection to food," explains Curated Properties partner Gary Eisen. “The Plant is a community that fits with the foodie culture that has come to define Queen West.”

While the expression foodie remains as annoying as ever, the features and design here are noteworthy. In addition to the on-site gardening options, suites have been designed with a shallow footprint to allow for maximum sun exposure.

Oversize balconies are meant to encourage herb gardens and the use of barbecues. As far as social spaces go, there will be an industrial-style kitchen for residents to host events focused on cooking and food prep. 

Beyond the residential component, right now the plan is "to recruit like-minded businesses and office tenants that will amplify the Plant’s dedication to sustainability and reinforce a project-wide lifestyle."

Lead photo by

Windmill / Curated Properties

