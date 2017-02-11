10 Toronto neighbourhoods you probably haven't heard of

Toronto is often referred to as a city of neighbourhoods, but I suspect few of us know just how many the city is comprised of. Major neighbourhoods like Leslieville, the Annex, Riverdale, and the Junction tend to draw most of our collective attention, but that obscures sheer variety on offer.

According to the City, there are 140 neighbourhoods in Toronto. And that's only the official ones. There are also plenty of unofficial micro neighbourhoods that have gained traction in Toronto over the years.

Here are 10 Toronto 'hoods that you might not have heard of before.

This quirky Toronto neighbourhood is tucked between Poplar Plains and Avenue Rd. just north of Dupont. Residents here declared Rathnelly an independent republic on Canada's centennial celebration in 1967, even electing a queen and air force consisting of helium balloons.

This tiny neighbourhood stretches from Spadina to Bathurst between Dupont and Davenport, and is named after its primary attraction, the Tarragon Theatre.

This unofficial neighbourhood has sprouted up over the last decade as the area immediately surrounding the North York Ikea has become densely populated with condos. The real estate developers initially called the area Park Place, but it never stuck.

Named after Henry Mulholland, the first settler in the area and eventual premier of Ontario, this neighbourhood can be found southwest of Fairview Mall. It consists mostly of suburban-style housing and a few apartment buildings, but Mulholland's home at 17 Manorpark Court remains a link to the past.

You'll find this neighbourhood just west of Victoria Park between Eglinton and Lawrence. Prior to residential development, it was an apple orchard, and as a consequence, there are still many apple trees found here. This is a classic example of the 1950s planned community.

Don't expect faux vintage houses in this neighbourhood between Jane and Clifford south of the 401. It takes its name from the street that runs through it, the etymology of which likely does reference the state of the road when the area was first developed.

If you turn north after crossing the Bloor Viaduct heading east, you'll arrive in Playter Estates, a micro neighbourhood often lumped in with the Danforth. Named after George Playter, who was given 2,000 acres of land by Lieutenant Governor Simcoe, there were members of the family living here up until 2014.

This is a sub-neighbourhood of Birch Cliff ideally positioned atop the Scarborough Bluffs just to the east of the R.C. Harris Water Treatment Plant. In fact, some would argue that this neighbourhood is rightly part of the Beaches. In any case, it features many beautiful lakeside homes worthy of its bucolic name.

Named after Josue L'Amoreaux (1738–1834), a French Huguenot loyalist who arrived in Toronto in 1816 and settled in the area, this neighbourhood is found on either side of Finch between Victoria Park and Kennedy. A variety of landmarks here still bear the L'Amoreaux name, though the French population is sparse.

The current neighbourhood to the west of Avenue Road and Eglinton dates back to the 1920s and is named after Lord Edmund Allenby (after whom the school also derives its name), but settlement here goes back to the 15th century when the Wyandot had a village in this area.