Toronto might get a big snow storm next week

Toronto could be in for a big dumping of snow next week, right after we suffer through one of the coldest spells of the season. You didn't really think we'd escape winter without some nastiness, did you?

The Weather Network is calling for 10-15 centimetres of snow next Tuesday, followed by 5-10 centimetres on Wednesday. That'd be enough to make for a few nightmarish commutes.

It's still a ways off, so it's possible we could still dodge the bullet if temperatures creep above the freezing mark, which Environment Canada suggests is possible. Then we might get a mix of snow and rain for a slushy mess.

In any case, it sounds like we have more plenty more of winter in store. And, lest you get too optimistic, do remember that Toronto experiences about 40 per cent of its annual snowfall after January.