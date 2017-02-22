Old Toronto Hells Angels clubhouse has been demolished

Toronto houses usually sell for well over asking these days, including the former Hells Angels clubhouse in Leslieville. However, the old bunker has now being demolished.

In 2016, as the Toronto Star reports, the 2,500 square-foot clubhouse on Eastern Avenue went for $885,000, or $235,000 over asking. It hit the market in November 2015.

The clubhouse, which featured secure steel doors, lots of concrete, a bar and a big meeting space is now no more.

It's unclear what's going to replace it, but it'll likely be a million dollar home, given the nature of this residential neighbourhood.