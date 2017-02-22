City
Amy Grief
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
hells angels toronto

Old Toronto Hells Angels clubhouse has been demolished

City
Amy Grief
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto houses usually sell for well over asking these days, including the former Hells Angels clubhouse in Leslieville. However, the old bunker has now being demolished.

In 2016, as the Toronto Star reports, the 2,500 square-foot clubhouse on Eastern Avenue went for $885,000, or $235,000 over asking. It hit the market in November 2015.

The clubhouse, which featured secure steel doors, lots of concrete, a bar and a big meeting space is now no more.

It's unclear what's going to replace it, but it'll likely be a million dollar home, given the nature of this residential neighbourhood. 

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

18 photos of Toronto blanketed in today's thick fog

Old Toronto Hells Angels clubhouse has been demolished

Toronto's worst intersection is about to be completely rebuilt

TTC customer satisfaction back up after brutal summer

Intense dispute erupts on the TTC over feet on seats

Toronto's newest library is a tech centre on wheels

TTC wants Metrolinx to pay back lost PRESTO fares

Quirky public art transforms Toronto's waterfront