Toronto to get blast of cold weather this week

Bundle up, Toronto. If you're still recovering from yesterday's slippery commute, brace yourself because it doesn't look like the winter weather is going to let up anytime soon.

According to the Weather Network, we're going to be in for a cold few days.

The City of Toronto issued an extreme cold weather alert today. While it might not seem super chilly outside right now, temperatures are expected to plummet later today, and it could feel like -18 C tonight.

In extreme cold weather alerts, the city recommends taking precautions when heading outside. It also says to look out for vulnerable neighbours, friends and family members.

Above average temperatures are expected to return for the weekend.