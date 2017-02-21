Toronto could break February's all-time temperature record

If you're still glowing from the glorious Family Day long weekend, there's no reason to be sad now that you're back to reality. That's because it's going to feel like spring all week long.

According to Environment Canada, temperatures are slated to soar this week, especially on Wednesday when it could hit 17 C. Yes, 17 C on February 22.

Environment Canada meteorologist Rob Kuhn told AM640 that if it gets that warm, it'd break an all-time record high for the month of February in Toronto, which is 14.4 C set in 1976.

It's supposed to get chilly again by the weekend, but you might as well enjoy this unseasonably warm, albeit a little bit unsettling, weather while you can.