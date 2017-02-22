18 photos of Toronto blanketed in today's thick fog
Toronto looks delightfully eerie when covered in fog, especially in the early morning. Much of today's mist seemed to have dissipated by late morning, but there's still a fog advisory in effect for the city, according to Environment Canada.
While it might look pretty dreary out right now, at least it's warm. And even though the mercury probably won't hit 17 C today, as previously forecasted, it's supposed to be 16 C and sunny tomorrow, so get excited for that.
Until then, wallow in our gloomy-looking city with these photos captured this morning.
