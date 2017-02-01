The photos of the month in Toronto for January
From icy swimming sessions to massive protests to dense fog cover, January proved to be a jam-packed month for Toronto photographers. There was a little bit of everything on offer, including beautiful views of our city in the midst of winter. Despite receiving very little sunlight all month, these photos show off the city in its finest fashion.
These are my picks for the top photos from the blogTO Flickr pool last month.
Join the conversation Load comments