City
Amy Grief
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ttc fare inspectors

People don't like TTC fare inspectors

City
Amy Grief
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Have you ever been stopped by a TTC fare inspector? Even if you have proof-of-payment, it can still be a bit of an uncomfortable experience, especially if you don't remember where you put you flimsy paper transfer.

According to a report by the Toronto Star, the TTC received 144 formal complaints about its fare inspectors (and that of course, doesn't include those grumbling on local forums, such as Bunz Helping Zone).

The Star points out one individual who felt unfairly targeted because of his appearance. He got a $235 ticket for not having a TTC student I.D. card along with his student metropass. The TTC responded by saying it doesn't inspect people based on their appearance.

As the Star writes, 27 of the complaints included "allegations of harassment, discrimination or human rights issues."

Only one of the 144 complaints led to disciplinary action. In total, TTC fare inspectors handed out 58,638 warnings and 12,801 fines. 

Lead photo by

Jason Cook

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Concern grows that Toronto could revoke Pride funding after police decision

Snowstorm causes nightmare commute in Toronto

10 quirky things you might not know about U of T

Toronto Police say they won't march in this year's Pride Parade

Toronto could get hit with 10cm of snow today

People don't like TTC fare inspectors

10 common Toronto spelling mistakes

Condo of the week: Shangri La Residences