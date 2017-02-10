People don't like TTC fare inspectors

Have you ever been stopped by a TTC fare inspector? Even if you have proof-of-payment, it can still be a bit of an uncomfortable experience, especially if you don't remember where you put you flimsy paper transfer.

According to a report by the Toronto Star, the TTC received 144 formal complaints about its fare inspectors (and that of course, doesn't include those grumbling on local forums, such as Bunz Helping Zone).

If the TTC wants to address lost revenue, sounds like they should spend that undercover fare inspector money on Presto repair staff. — Joshua Hind (@joshuahind) January 18, 2017

The Star points out one individual who felt unfairly targeted because of his appearance. He got a $235 ticket for not having a TTC student I.D. card along with his student metropass. The TTC responded by saying it doesn't inspect people based on their appearance.

As the Star writes, 27 of the complaints included "allegations of harassment, discrimination or human rights issues."

Only one of the 144 complaints led to disciplinary action. In total, TTC fare inspectors handed out 58,638 warnings and 12,801 fines.