City
Derek Flack
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ttc subway closure

Major TTC subway closure this weekend in Toronto

City
Derek Flack
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This month's TTC subway closure goes down this weekend, and it's a significant one.

Line 1 will be closed between St. George and Downsview stations on February 25 and 26 as the TTC works away at upgrading its signal system.

It'll be the second closure of the year during which the TTC will try out a new strategy for replacement service. Shuttle buses will only cover the the northern portion of the route.

In between St. George and Lawrence West, the TTC will increase service on east/west routes connecting with the Yonge portion of Line 1, which should make for a faster trip than riding a replacement bus that has to contend with traffic and construction along the route.

ttc closure

There are a slew of other subway closures coming up this year, with the next one scheduled for March 4 and 5. It'll be a complete shutdown of Line 4, followed by March 18 and 19 with a closure of Line 2 between Kennedy and Warden stations.

Check here for a full list of closures.

Lead photo by

Jay Brooks

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto's newest condo will have its own greenhouse and micro farm

Major TTC subway closure this weekend in Toronto

Someone just drove a car into the streetcar tunnel at Union Station

Toronto expected to break February temperature record today

Port Lands redevelopment quietly gaining steam

Faulty PRESTO readers still a problem on TTC vehicles

18 photos of Toronto blanketed in today's thick fog

Old Toronto Hells Angels clubhouse has been demolished