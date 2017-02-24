City
Amy Grief
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
womens march toronto

A huge women's march is planned for Toronto next month

City
Amy Grief
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

International Women's Day is on Wednesday March, 8. And to mark it, the organization International Women's Day Toronto will host its annual march through the city on Saturday, March 11.

The event, which has already garnered lots of interest on Facebook, will begin at 11 a.m. in U of T's Medical Sciences Building. The march itself will then commence at 1 p.m. and will conclude with a fair in Ryerson University's Student Learning Centre.

The history of International Women's Day dates back more than 100 years. According to the organizers in Toronto, it "is a global day celebrating the economic, political and social achievements of women past, present and future."

Along with this march, rally and fair, various groups and organizations will be hosting events throughout Toronto to mark and honour International Women's Day. 

Lead photo by

Martin Reis

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Soaring skyscraper could be coming to Jarvis and Gerrard

Toronto ranked one of the most innovative cities in the world

Landmark Toronto building listed for sale at $1

A huge women's march is planned for Toronto next month

Average price for newly built Toronto homes now over $1 million

Condo of the week: 65 St. Mary Street

The Brick Works is about to get a major upgrade

Toronto's newest condo will have its own greenhouse and micro farm