A huge women's march is planned for Toronto next month

International Women's Day is on Wednesday March, 8. And to mark it, the organization International Women's Day Toronto will host its annual march through the city on Saturday, March 11.

The event, which has already garnered lots of interest on Facebook, will begin at 11 a.m. in U of T's Medical Sciences Building. The march itself will then commence at 1 p.m. and will conclude with a fair in Ryerson University's Student Learning Centre.

The history of International Women's Day dates back more than 100 years. According to the organizers in Toronto, it "is a global day celebrating the economic, political and social achievements of women past, present and future."

Along with this march, rally and fair, various groups and organizations will be hosting events throughout Toronto to mark and honour International Women's Day.