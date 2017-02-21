House of the week: 98 Park Home Avenue

While some home buyers may dream of owning a glorious old building that's full of character, there's an undeniable appeal to new and recently built houses, particularly for those who love contemporary design.

The rooms are bigger, required maintenance is lower, and you generally get modern bonuses such as built-in speakers. This house at 98 Home Park Ave., is a good example of the alluring package such properties offer.

Located on a relatively quiet street that has its fair share of smaller mid-century homes, its design definitely sticks out, but in a good way. It's a decent size, particularly with the highly usable basement. Its multiple levels create a space that's livable but also pretty.

Neighbourhood-wise, there's lots to like here as well. The house is about a 10 minute walk to North York Centre subway station, but you also get four parking spots and an ample backyard, amenities that are rare at downtown properties.

Specs

Address: 98 Home Park Ave.

Price: $2,899,000

Lot Size: 40 x 135 feet

Bedrooms: 4 + 1

Bathrooms: 7

Parking: 4

Listing agent: Hootan Gol, Royal LePage

Listing ID: C3710075

Good For

Someone who really likes fireplaces and bathrooms. There are lots and lots of both here. More seriously, anyone who is partial to contemporary design and uptown living will find this one quite desirable.

Move On If

If proximity to cultural institutions and downtown nightlife are major priorities, this location might not be appealing. Still, it's close to the bustling Yonge and Sheppard area as well as the subway, so even that might not be a deal breaker.