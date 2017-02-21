City
98 Park Home Avenue Toronto

House of the week: 98 Park Home Avenue

City
Derek Flack
Posted an hour ago
While some home buyers may dream of owning a glorious old building that's full of character, there's an undeniable appeal to new and recently built houses, particularly for those who love contemporary design. 

98 Home Park Avenue TorontoThe rooms are bigger, required maintenance is lower, and you generally get modern bonuses such as built-in speakers. This house at 98 Home Park Ave., is a good example of the alluring package such properties offer.

98 Home Park Avenue TorontoLocated on a relatively quiet street that has its fair share of smaller mid-century homes, its design definitely sticks out, but in a good way. It's a decent size, particularly with the highly usable basement. Its multiple levels create a space that's livable but also pretty.

98 Home Park Avenue TorontoNeighbourhood-wise, there's lots to like here as well. The house is about a 10 minute walk to North York Centre subway station, but you also get four parking spots and an ample backyard, amenities that are rare at downtown properties.

98 Home Park Avenue TorontoSpecs
  • Address: 98 Home Park Ave.
  • Price: $2,899,000
  • Lot Size: 40 x 135 feet
  • Bedrooms: 4 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 7
  • Parking: 4
  • Listing agent: Hootan Gol, Royal LePage
  • Listing ID: C3710075
98 Home Park Avenue TorontoGood For

Someone who really likes fireplaces and bathrooms. There are lots and lots of both here. More seriously, anyone who is partial to contemporary design and uptown living will find this one quite desirable.

98 Home Park Avenue TorontoMove On If

If proximity to cultural institutions and downtown nightlife are major priorities, this location might not be appealing. Still, it's close to the bustling Yonge and Sheppard area as well as the subway, so even that might not be a deal breaker.

98 Home Park Avenue Toronto

98 Home Park Avenue Toronto98 Home Park Avenue Toronto98 Home Park Avenue Toronto98 Home Park Avenue Toronto

98 Home Park Avenue Toronto98 Home Park Avenue Toronto98 Home Park Avenue Toronto

Thanks to Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage for sponsoring out house of the week. All editorial written and selected by blogTO. 

Lead photo by

Realty Tours

