44 Bernard Avenue

House of the week: 44 Bernard Avenue

City
Derek Flack
Posted 6 hours ago
In a sea of overpriced Toronto houses, very few are deserving of the title unique. This dual home at 44 Bernard St. is a rare exception. Given that the property is composed of two self-contained residences, it won't appeal to all buyers, but it sure is fun to gawk at. 

44 Bernard Avenue TorontoAt the front of the property, you have a semi-detached two bedroom townhomes, while at the rear you'll find one of the city's nicest coach houses, though that word seems like a misnomer given its luxuriousness.

44 Bernard Avenue TorontoThis would be the prefect place for a rich but unhappy couple who needs to put on the appearance of living together but can't actually stand to sleep under the same roof. Look at me being all romantic on Valentine's Day.

44 Bernard Avenue TorontoMore optimistically, this is a property ideally suited to a buyer who likes the idea of subsidizing his or her purchase with a deep-pocketed tenant. And, hey, at the $5,295,000 listing price, who wouldn't like a little help with the mortgage.

44 Bernard Avenue TorontoSpecs
  • Address: 44 Bernard Ave.
  • Price: $5,295,000
  • Lot Size: 30 x 144 feet
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 5
  • Parking: 3
  • Walk Score: 98
  • Transit Score: 93
  • Listing agent: Janice Fox, Hazelton Real Estate
  • Listing ID: C3696145
44 Bernard Avenue TorontoNoteworthy Features
  • 24 foot cathedral ceiling
  • Double kitchens and master bedrooms
  • Cedar closet
  • Fireplace
44 Bernard Avenue TorontoGood For

Someone who needs two luxury houses right beside one another. This isn't going to work for everyone, but it's a novel set up that could be ideal for a rich buyer who hosts visiting guest on a regular basis and is only interested in offering the finest of accommodations.

44 Bernard Avenue TorontoMove On If

Beyond the obvious reason that you might not need two separate homes, the fact that there are only three total bedrooms on offer here could be a deal-breaker. At this price, the property is all about form over function.

