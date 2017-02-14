House of the week: 44 Bernard Avenue

In a sea of overpriced Toronto houses, very few are deserving of the title unique. This dual home at 44 Bernard St. is a rare exception. Given that the property is composed of two self-contained residences, it won't appeal to all buyers, but it sure is fun to gawk at.

At the front of the property, you have a semi-detached two bedroom townhomes, while at the rear you'll find one of the city's nicest coach houses, though that word seems like a misnomer given its luxuriousness.

This would be the prefect place for a rich but unhappy couple who needs to put on the appearance of living together but can't actually stand to sleep under the same roof. Look at me being all romantic on Valentine's Day.

More optimistically, this is a property ideally suited to a buyer who likes the idea of subsidizing his or her purchase with a deep-pocketed tenant. And, hey, at the $5,295,000 listing price, who wouldn't like a little help with the mortgage.

Specs

Address: 44 Bernard Ave.

Price: $5,295,000

Lot Size: 30 x 144 feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 5

Parking: 3

Walk Score: 98

Transit Score: 93

Listing agent: Janice Fox, Hazelton Real Estate

Listing ID: C3696145

Noteworthy Features

24 foot cathedral ceiling

Double kitchens and master bedrooms

Cedar closet

Fireplace

Good For

Someone who needs two luxury houses right beside one another. This isn't going to work for everyone, but it's a novel set up that could be ideal for a rich buyer who hosts visiting guest on a regular basis and is only interested in offering the finest of accommodations.

Move On If

Beyond the obvious reason that you might not need two separate homes, the fact that there are only three total bedrooms on offer here could be a deal-breaker. At this price, the property is all about form over function.