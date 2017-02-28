City
Amy Grief
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
179 craven road

House of the week: 179 Craven Road

City
Amy Grief
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Houses under $1 million are hard to come by in Toronto. But the asking price for this single-family detached home in Leslieville clocks in just under that daunting sounding number.

179 craven roadThe property at 179 Craven Rd., is by no means big, but the bright, airy-looking space looks like the right place to start a family - the neighbourhood's perfect for that too.

179 craven roadSince this house went up in 2011, it has contemporary design features throughout that kind of give it a new condo vibe, though obviously it's much bigger than the shoe boxes you find downtown.

179 craven roadThe kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and there's a walk-out terrace on the second floor. The dining room also has a fireplace, just in case you want to have a romantic dinner party.

179 craven road

Specs

179 craven road

Good For

Those who don't need too much space, but don't want to live in a condo in the downtown core. 

179 craven road

Move on

Since the place has only too bedroom and an unfinished basement, this spot's probably best for a couple or a small family.

179 craven road179 craven road179 craven road179 craven road

Thanks to Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage for sponsoring out house of the week. All editorial written and selected by blogTO. 

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Koreatown unsure of what comes next after Mirvish Village

New Toronto skyscraper would be Canada's tallest condo

House of the week: 179 Craven Road

The cost of the Scarborough subway is up to $3.35 billion

Warmer than normal spring expected for Toronto

Temperatures in Toronto to drop 20 degrees this week

Anti-Islam clash expected in Toronto this weekend

Yonge St. could soon be a lot more pedestrian friendly