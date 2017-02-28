House of the week: 179 Craven Road

Houses under $1 million are hard to come by in Toronto. But the asking price for this single-family detached home in Leslieville clocks in just under that daunting sounding number.

The property at 179 Craven Rd., is by no means big, but the bright, airy-looking space looks like the right place to start a family - the neighbourhood's perfect for that too.

Since this house went up in 2011, it has contemporary design features throughout that kind of give it a new condo vibe, though obviously it's much bigger than the shoe boxes you find downtown.

The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and there's a walk-out terrace on the second floor. The dining room also has a fireplace, just in case you want to have a romantic dinner party.

Specs

Address: 179 Craven Rd.

Price: $899,000

Lot Size: 18 x 73 feet

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 3

Parking: street parking

Listing agent: Marlene Jaegerman, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

Listing ID: E3711803

Good For

Those who don't need too much space, but don't want to live in a condo in the downtown core.

Move on

Since the place has only too bedroom and an unfinished basement, this spot's probably best for a couple or a small family.