Derek Flack
Posted an hour ago
560 King Street West

Condo of the week: 560 King Street West

Derek Flack
Posted an hour ago
In a city filled with condos, it's still rare to find units with remarkable features for less than $2 million. This space at King West's Fashion House Condos is a noteworthy exception. The interior isn't especially stunning, but the sprawling terrace is exceptional.

560 King Street WestClocking in at just under 2,000 square feet, its presence actually makes the entire condo feel bigger. Coming in at $1,599,000 for two bedrooms and two bathrooms, the outdoor space certainly plays a factor in the asking price for this one, but there's little doubt that someone will love the idea of owning this rooftop perch.

560 King Street WestThe rest of the condo is fine, though its design flourishes tend to look cheap rather than sophisticated. The best feature is the ample floor-to-ceiling windows that allow loads of light to filter through the space. 

560 King Street WestAmenities are also a strong feature here. If you ever want to leave your private terrace, there's a sweet rooftop pool as well as a full fitness centre, and the two parking spots will appeal to couples who own two cars.

560 King Street WestSpecs
  • Address: Suite 902 560 King St. West
  • Price: $1,599,000
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: 2
  • Walk Score: 99
  • Transit Score: 100
  • Maintenance Fees: $1049.20
  • Listing agent: Emmet Wade Molyneux
  • Listing ID: C3629194
560 King Street WestNoteworthy Features
  • 1,195 square foot terrace
  • Crestron automation (blinds, lights, thermostat, and TV)
  • Built-in Murphy bed
  • Rooftop pool
560 King Street WestGood For

This condo would be perfect for the consummate entertainer. The massive terrace is the perfect space to invite a hundred friends to party above the city. The unit might be a bit underwhelming, but the outdoor space screams baller.

560 King Street WestMove On If

You have an aversion to the sun. The best feature here is the terrace, so if you're not the type to use it regularly, there are better condos out there for less coin. 

560 King Street West560 King Street West560 King Street West

Thank you to Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage for sponsoring our condo of the week. All editorial written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

BH Tours

