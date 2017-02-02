Condo of the week: 560 King Street West

In a city filled with condos, it's still rare to find units with remarkable features for less than $2 million. This space at King West's Fashion House Condos is a noteworthy exception. The interior isn't especially stunning, but the sprawling terrace is exceptional.

Clocking in at just under 2,000 square feet, its presence actually makes the entire condo feel bigger. Coming in at $1,599,000 for two bedrooms and two bathrooms, the outdoor space certainly plays a factor in the asking price for this one, but there's little doubt that someone will love the idea of owning this rooftop perch.

The rest of the condo is fine, though its design flourishes tend to look cheap rather than sophisticated. The best feature is the ample floor-to-ceiling windows that allow loads of light to filter through the space.

Amenities are also a strong feature here. If you ever want to leave your private terrace, there's a sweet rooftop pool as well as a full fitness centre, and the two parking spots will appeal to couples who own two cars.

Specs

Address: Suite 902 560 King St. West

Price: $1,599,000

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 2

Walk Score: 99

Transit Score: 100

Maintenance Fees: $1049.20

Listing agent: Emmet Wade Molyneux

Listing ID: C3629194

Noteworthy Features

1,195 square foot terrace

Crestron automation (blinds, lights, thermostat, and TV)

Built-in Murphy bed

Rooftop pool

Good For

This condo would be perfect for the consummate entertainer. The massive terrace is the perfect space to invite a hundred friends to party above the city. The unit might be a bit underwhelming, but the outdoor space screams baller.

Move On If

You have an aversion to the sun. The best feature here is the terrace, so if you're not the type to use it regularly, there are better condos out there for less coin.