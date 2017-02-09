10 common Toronto spelling mistakes

If you make these 10 common Toronto-related spelling mistakes don't feel too bad about yourself; spelling's hard, especially in these days of auto-correct. Here are some words you should probably write down and remember so you get them right next time.

Eglinton

This midtown thoroughfare begs for an extra 'g'. But leave it out to avoid spelling it as Eglington - now that would be embarrassing.

Roy Thomson Hall

Toronto's spaceship and the home of the TSO was named in honour of Roy Thomson, the founder of the Thomson Corporation (now known as Thomson Reuters). Don't be tempted to write it with an extra 'p'.

Lake Shore Boulevard

How do you even spell this street name? According to Google Maps, it's Lakeshore, but in reality, it's two words: Lake Shore.

Queens Quay

Queens Quay certainly sounds possessive, but you'd be spelling it wrong if you added an apostrophe.

Carlton

It's already confusing when College becomes Carlton after it crosses Yonge Street, but unlike the Ottawa university (Carleton), there's no 'e' here.

Roncesvalles

Save yourself the hassle and just call this west side neighbourhood Roncy. Or is that Roncey?

Tecumseh

Not only is this street hard to pronounce, it's also hard to spell! Fun times indeed.

Balliol

No one can really agree on how to pronounce this midtown street (apparently it should be like bah-loyal), but don't forget; it also has three 'ls' squeezed in there.

Vaughan

The city above Toronto is not related to Vince Vaughn, so be sure to always write is as Vaughan.

Sherbourne

Sure, Sherbourne seems like an easy street to spell, but it's filled with vowels and looks pretty weird if you stare at it for long enough.