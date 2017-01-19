Violent altercation on the TTC back in the news

Nearly two years ago, a video showing a violent altercation on the TTC between transit officers and two passengers was uploaded to YouTube. Since then, it has garnered nearly 600,000 views, and it's now in the news again.

According to the CBC, charges against the two men involved - father and son Russell and Jamie Gillman - were dropped last month. Now, they have filed a damages suit and are suing the TTC and transit officers for $4 million.

The officers involved in this incident were cleared after a police investigation back in August 2015.

The altercation occurred on January 29, 2015 after an NHL game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Arizona Coyotes.