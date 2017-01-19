City
Staff
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
TTC altercation

Violent altercation on the TTC back in the news

City
Staff
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Nearly two years ago, a video showing a violent altercation on the TTC between transit officers and two passengers was uploaded to YouTube. Since then, it has garnered nearly 600,000 views, and it's now in the news again.

According to the CBC, charges against the two men involved - father and son Russell and Jamie Gillman - were dropped last month. Now, they have filed a damages suit and are suing the TTC and transit officers for $4 million.

The officers involved in this incident were cleared after a police investigation back in August 2015.

The altercation occurred on January 29, 2015 after an NHL game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Arizona Coyotes.

Lead photo by

YouTube

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto is getting a stunning new condo by the water

Violent altercation on the TTC back in the news

TTC says spitting on bus drivers is a big problem

Condo of the week: 155 Cumberland Street

Soon you might be able to take a hovercraft from Toronto to Niagara

Big changes coming to Yonge-Dundas Square

Cost of renting an apartment in Toronto continues to soar

It's going to feel like spring this weekend in Toronto