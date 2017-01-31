Vigil at Nathan Phillips Square for mosque shooting victims

There have already been Toronto vigils paying tribute to the victims of the Quebec City Mosque tragedy, which coincided with tributes happening in Quebec and Ottawa.

But Wednesday's vigil at Nathan Phillips Square will be different, if anything because of its shear size.

"There are things that you need to stand up for and make your voice heard and support what's right," says Shahana Nassor, an international student at York University from Madagascar who's been in Toronto for over three years studying social service work.

She's one of the vigil's main organizers.

"That's the main reason we decided to organize this vigil, [is] to let people know that we're not going to accept violence."

The vigil will last only from 7-8 p.m. (because they realize it's going to be freezing cold tomorrow), there will be a few speeches from local MPP's and an artist doing spoken word.

"Canada has been amazing, I've seen love here between everyone every culture, it doesn't matter where people come from and what they believe in," Nassor says.

"There's love here that you don't see anywhere else. It's sad when this kind of thing happens, but especially in Canada."