City
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
vigil toronto

Vigil at Nathan Phillips Square for mosque shooting victims

City
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

There have already been Toronto vigils paying tribute to the victims of the Quebec City Mosque tragedy, which coincided with tributes happening in Quebec and Ottawa. 

But Wednesday's vigil at Nathan Phillips Square will be different, if anything because of its shear size. 

"There are things that you need to stand up for and make your voice heard and support what's right," says Shahana Nassor, an international student at York University from Madagascar who's been in Toronto for over three years studying social service work. 

She's one of the vigil's main organizers.

"That's the main reason we decided to organize this vigil, [is] to let people know that we're not going to accept violence."

The vigil will last only from 7-8 p.m. (because they realize it's going to be freezing cold tomorrow), there will be a few speeches from local MPP's and an artist doing spoken word. 

"Canada has been amazing, I've seen love here between everyone every culture, it doesn't matter where people come from and what they believe in," Nassor says.

"There's love here that you don't see anywhere else. It's sad when this kind of thing happens, but especially in Canada."

Lead photo by

David C Wong

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Vigil at Nathan Phillips Square for mosque shooting victims

College Street Bar's liquor license might be revoked

Developer sets date for demolition of Honest Ed's

Mirvish Village might be saved in Honest Ed's redevelopment

Goodbye party at Honest Ed's is going to be epic

House of the week: 154 Albany Avenue

Average price of Toronto home expected to increase by $100K this year

5 TTC hacks that'll make your commute easier