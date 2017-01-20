City
Derek Flack
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ttc subway closure

There's a major TTC subway closure in Toronto this weekend

City
Derek Flack
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The first scheduled subway closure of 2017 takes place this weekend, when the TTC shutdowns down a section of Line 1 for the ongoing implementation of the Automatic Train Control (ATC) signal system. 

There will be no subway service on Saturday and Sunday between St. George and Downsview stations. Notably, this will be the first shutdown during which the TTC tries out a new shuttle bus strategy that'll witness increased east/west service from routes departing from the Yonge Line instead of replacement buses along the entire route.

TTC subway closureShuttle buses will only run on the northern part of the route, between Lawrence West and Downsview. Passengers heading north from St. George are encouraged to head east to the Yonge Line and then catch a bus or streetcar to return to west. 

The reason the TTC is doing this is construction along the route that the shuttle buses normally take, but it might be the better way in general. This is also the plan for subsequent Line 1 closures over the course of the year.

Subway service will resume on Monday morning. The next closure is scheduled for February 25 and 26.

Lead photo by

MrDanMofo 

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

There's a major TTC subway closure in Toronto this weekend

Americans fleeing Trump view Toronto as top destination

How to look for a job in Toronto right now

Man caught on video pushing pedestrian onto Toronto street

These are all the anti-Trump protests in Toronto this week

Toronto is getting a stunning new condo by the water

Violent altercation on the TTC back in the news

TTC says spitting on bus drivers is a big problem