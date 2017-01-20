City
Amy Grief
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto real estate market

Toronto's real estate market shows its first sign of weakness

City
Amy Grief
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto's real estate market burned red hot throughout 2016. Last year, we once again smashed a record for home sales. The market might, however, be showing signs that it's very slowly starting to cool down.

As Global News reports today, based on Toronto Real Estate Board data, between November and December 2016, the average price of a detached house dropped nearly 4 per cent - the biggest decrease within the past two years.

Global notes that it's normal for this number to dip between November and December, but this drop is greater than the declines witnessed in both 2014 and 2015.

Lead photo by

Julia Nathanson

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto's real estate market shows its first sign of weakness

There's a major TTC subway closure in Toronto this weekend

Americans fleeing Trump view Toronto as top destination

How to look for a job in Toronto right now

Man caught on video pushing pedestrian onto Toronto street

These are all the anti-Trump protests in Toronto this week

Toronto is getting a stunning new condo by the water

Violent altercation on the TTC back in the news