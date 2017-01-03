City
Staff
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto star typo

Toronto Star gets dumped on for comically bad typo

City
Staff
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Who hasn't made a typo (or two, or three)? We certainly have. These easily overlooked mistakes often sneak their way online and into print publications and sometimes they're just too hilarious to skim over - like one that appeared in today's edition of the Toronto Star.

Somehow, an extra letter made its way into the deck of an article about Mixed in the Six, a local pop-up event for mix-race people. 

The Star, of course, cleaned up the copy when it put the story online, but it'll live on in print forever. 

Here's how Toronto reacted to the unfortunate error.

Lead photo by

@ArwinWarrior

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

House of the week: 762 Avenue Road

10 eerie photos of Toronto engulfed in fog today

TTC wants to use cameras on streetcars to catch dangerous drivers

Temperatures are about to plummet in Toronto

Toronto Star gets dumped on for comically bad typo

The photos of the year from Toronto in 2016

Meteor shower to peak over Toronto tonight and tomorrow

Toronto sign gets a major addition for 2017