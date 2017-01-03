Toronto Star gets dumped on for comically bad typo

Who hasn't made a typo (or two, or three)? We certainly have. These easily overlooked mistakes often sneak their way online and into print publications and sometimes they're just too hilarious to skim over - like one that appeared in today's edition of the Toronto Star.

Somehow, an extra letter made its way into the deck of an article about Mixed in the Six, a local pop-up event for mix-race people.

When your Toronto Star Copy Editor has a bad day... #Proofread 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ILCQPQOBaP — Eric Novak (@MMPerspectives) January 3, 2017

The Star, of course, cleaned up the copy when it put the story online, but it'll live on in print forever.

Here's how Toronto reacted to the unfortunate error.