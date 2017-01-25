Toronto police caught behaving badly on camera

Toronto police are once again under scrutiny after a man was threatened and told to stop filming an arrest yesterday.

The incident occurred at Church and Dundas streets. Police were arresting a man after he reportedly spat on a staff member at Seaton House, spat on and punched a female police officer, and bit a construction worker who stepped in.

Waseem Khan, as the Toronto Star reports, began filming the arrest and questioned why the police were using a Taser on the man when he appeared motionless on the ground.

A police officer soon asks Khan to move back, and he replies,"I'm not obstructing your arrest, I'm not involved in the investigation."

Another officer asks him to stop filming and threatens to seize his phone after he says he's a witness to the arrest.

A different officer calmly says, seemingly in reference to the man being arrested, "He's going to spit in your face and you're going to get AIDS. Stop recording or I'm going to seize your phone."

Hey Toronto police: 1) WTF & 2) You cannot get HIV/AIDS from saliva stop perpetuating these myths that dehumanize gay and/or black men — Al Donato (@gollydrat) January 24, 2017

What many find troubling about this video, which CityNews posted to YouTube yesterday, is that Torontonians are allowed to film arrests. Many were also dismayed about the comment the officer made about HIV/AIDS.

“Let me be clear: we have told our officers if somebody is videoing them and they are not obstructing and interfering, they have every right to film,” said Toronto Police spokesperson Mark Pugash to the Toronto Star yesterday.

