Toronto police arrest lunchtime and coffee bandits

At the tail-end of 2016, Toronto's banks and coffee shops seemed to be the target of two unrelated crime sprees. But Toronto Police have arrested and charged two suspects in connection with these incidents.

The Lunchtime Bandit was wanted for a series of five bank robberies in four weeks on Yonge Street between Davisville and Lawrence Avenue West, between noon and 1 p.m.

Michael Lilly, 20, was arrested in connection with the robberies. He was reportedly charged with five counts of robbery by Toronto Police and appeared in court on Tuesday morning.

The alleged Coffee Shop Bandit was arrested on Monday in connection with a string of cafe and bakery robberies on the city's east side.

Steven Philips, 52, was charged with 12 counts of break-and-enter, 14 counts of breach of probation, and one count of possessing burglar tools. He also appeared in court Tuesday morning.