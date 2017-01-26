City
Amy Grief
Posted 17 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto police apology

Toronto police apologize for AIDS comment caught on video

City
Amy Grief
Posted 17 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

On Twitter last night, Toronto Police issued an apology after an officer from the 51 Division was caught on video making an insensitive comment about HIV/AIDS.

The incident occurred while passerby Waseem Khan was filming an arrest near Church and Dundas. Multiple offers told him to stop, including one who said (presumably referring to man getting arrested):

"He's going to spit in your face and you're going to get AIDS. Stop recording or I'm going to seize your phone."

Many were dismayed by this comment and at about 10:30 p.m. last night, Toronto Police media officer Constable Victor Kwong addressed it, tweeting that an HIV/AIDS expert would be brought in to educate officers.

There's also a professional standards and internal affairs investigation underway.

Lead photo by

Oscar Strawczynski

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto police apologize for AIDS comment caught on video

Vote for your favourites in 15 new best of categories

What's next for College Street Bar?

Toronto police caught behaving badly on camera

Toronto is making a big push to upgrade its libraries

What Toronto's most stunning new subway station looks like now

What the CN Tower would look like as a condo

House of the week: 263 Dawlish Avenue