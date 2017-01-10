Toronto is getting an indigenous business district

Toronto's a city of neighbourhoods and there might be a new business-focused enclave in the city soon.

That's because Councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam is working with the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business and the Mississaugas of the New Credit First Nations to create an indigenous business district near Dundas and Jarvis, reports Metro Toronto today.

According to Metro, Councillor Wong-Tam is looking to get 1,300 square metres of space on the east side of the city.

This business district would act as a hub for indigenous entrepreneurs. It would also be used for cultural events.