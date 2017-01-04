Toronto set to become an icy mess today

After a day of rain and warmish temperatures, it's going to get cold again in Toronto very quickly. And as temperatures start to drop late this morning, all of the water from the rain and melting snow is going to freeze.

As CBC News reports, this could make for a slippery commute home. While the major arteries and roadways likely won't be too bad, side streets might become impromptu skating rinks.

Toronto's fleet of salt trucks just can't get to all of the city's smaller streets in a timely fashion when the temperatures drop so quickly.

Adding to the jolt of winter in store, high winds will blast Toronto and the rest of the GTA throughout today, leading to dangerous driving conditions north of the city.

Environment Canada has put out a weather alert for parts of the the York and Durham regions. There's a snow squall watch in effect for places such as Newmarket, Georgina, Uxbridge and Beaverton. Between 5 to 10 centimetres of snow is expected there.

In Toronto, however, we might get a few flurries, but there's not much snow in the forecast for us. Just make sure to watch out for icy streets.