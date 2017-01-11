Toronto company reinvents the hospital gown

A long hospital stay is never pleasant, but that's why one local entrepreneur is looking to make these experiences a little bit more comfortable for patients.

Jackie Moss founded Giftgowns, which sells revamped hospital gowns that look more like pyjamas. She was inspired to start the project after her own long hospital stay. After her visitors came and left her flowers, she realized a more practical gift would be a better hospital gown.

“The standard blue hospital gown serves its purpose but it does very little to lift your spirits,” says Moss in a news release. “Giftgowns offer more fun while allowing for patients to have tubes and monitoring equipment attached and deal with a reduced amount of mobility caused by an injury.”

The gowns, which feature prints and slogans, come with snaps along the arms and back. They also come in both cotton and flannel.

They're currently available online ($49.95) as well as in the gift shops at St. Michael's Hospital, Toronto General Hospital, St. Joseph's Health Centre and Southlake Regional Health Centre.

Earlier this year, the Starlight Children's Foundation Canada started the Ward + Robe program and enlisted fashion designers to recreate hospital gowns for teens. The pilot project launched at the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario in Ottawa.