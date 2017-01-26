City
Amy Grief
Posted 53 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
corner comedy club

Toronto comedy club takes heat for offensive ads

City
Amy Grief
Posted 53 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

A Toronto comedy club found itself in hot water after a series of rather insensitive Instagram posts surfaced on Twitter earlier today.

On January 24, writer Matthew Hansen first tweeted about three Instagram ads from The Corner Comedy Club and today, writer Jonathan Goldsbie posted about them too.

Toronto’s most intimate comedy experience. Live at Queen and John.

A photo posted by The Corner Comedy Club (@thecorner_to) on

The ads aim to poke fun at the club's small size, but many feel that they cross a line by invoking Holocaust imagery, not to mention the other sentiments expressed.

Toronto’s most intimate comedy experience. Live at Queen and John.

A photo posted by The Corner Comedy Club (@thecorner_to) on

I called The Corner Comedy Club for comment, and owner Joe Tuccitto got back to me with a statement via email, which was also posted to the club's Instagram account.

Sure, some argue you can use humour to discuss the Holocaust — there's actually a documentary about it that played at Hot Docs last year — but this is not an example of that. 

Toronto’s most intimate comedy experience. Live at Queen and John.

A photo posted by The Corner Comedy Club (@thecorner_to) on

Lead photo by

@thecorner_to

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Condo of the week: 55 Scollard Street

Toronto comedy club takes heat for offensive ads

Toronto Zoo in global tweet-off over cute animals

Government might do something to cool down Toronto housing market

Toronto is serious about making King Street car-free

Toronto police apologize for AIDS comment caught on video

Vote for your favourites in 15 new best of categories

What's next for College Street Bar?