Toronto comedy club takes heat for offensive ads

A Toronto comedy club found itself in hot water after a series of rather insensitive Instagram posts surfaced on Twitter earlier today.

On January 24, writer Matthew Hansen first tweeted about three Instagram ads from The Corner Comedy Club and today, writer Jonathan Goldsbie posted about them too.

Toronto’s most intimate comedy experience. Live at Queen and John. A photo posted by The Corner Comedy Club (@thecorner_to) on Jan 6, 2017 at 11:31am PST

The ads aim to poke fun at the club's small size, but many feel that they cross a line by invoking Holocaust imagery, not to mention the other sentiments expressed.

Toronto’s most intimate comedy experience. Live at Queen and John. A photo posted by The Corner Comedy Club (@thecorner_to) on Jan 6, 2017 at 11:57am PST

I called The Corner Comedy Club for comment, and owner Joe Tuccitto got back to me with a statement via email, which was also posted to the club's Instagram account.

A photo posted by The Corner Comedy Club (@thecorner_to) on Jan 26, 2017 at 1:32pm PST

Sure, some argue you can use humour to discuss the Holocaust — there's actually a documentary about it that played at Hot Docs last year — but this is not an example of that.