It's going to feel like spring this weekend in Toronto

Put away your parka and throw on your rain jacket, Toronto. For the next few days, you won't have to trudge around in your winter boots because things are heating up in the city.

Okay, so we can't expect to see temperatures in the double digits, but according to Environment Canada, it's supposed to be 8 C on Saturday - how's that for a winter weather reprieve?

But while this temperature change will certainly feel awesome, it is troubling to note that multiple scientific reports (by organizations such as NASA) have claimed that 2016 was the hottest year on record.



In any case, enjoy it while you can. Winter weather is expected to return as the month comes to a close.