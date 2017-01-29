City
Derek Flack
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
21 Grandview Toronto

Sold! Slick Toronto reno stirs mini bidding war

City
Derek Flack
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

In a real estate market like Toronto's, it's common to see houses sell for over their asking price. There's just so little supply and so much demand. Some of the more outlandish examples of this, however, are merely the result of homes being listed well below their value in the first place.

41 Grandview AvenueThis house at 41 Grandview Ave. in Riverdale is not an example of that. Listed at $1,349,000 earlier this month, it sold after less than two weeks on the market for just over $260,000 its asking price. That's not an outlandish bidding war, but it marks a steep price for a semi-detached three bedroom. 

41 Grandview AvenueThere are major selling points here, though. Perhaps the most obvious is the stellar kitchen designed by architect Donald Chong. The house dates back to 1909, but much of the interior looks like a new build. 

41 Grandview AvenueThe finished basement is also noteworthy if only for the fact that it's so necessary given the underwhelming living room area on the first floor. You can bet that the new buyers will be spending some significant time downstairs watching TV.

41 Grandview AvenueThe Essentials
  • Address: 41 Grandview Ave.
  • Listing price: $1,349,000
  • Time on the market: 11 days
  • Selling price: $1,610,000
41 Grandview AvenueWhy it sold for the price it did

This house is move-in ready with a great kitchen, four total bedrooms (including the basement), and a decent outdoor space. The recent renovation makes it a lot more attractive than it would have been previously, and is surely the chief factor in it selling for over-asking.

41 Grandview AvenueWas it worth it?

Sure. On the downside, the bedrooms are small, and the living room area isn't particularly useful. But the pros outweigh the cons in the  general context of a housing market with so little supply. If it was listed at $1,610,000 and went for asking, no one would have been surprised.

41 Grandview Avenue41 Grandview Avenue41 Grandview Avenue

Lead photo by

David Coffey

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Sold! Slick Toronto reno stirs mini bidding war

Church Street worried about recent spate of violence

What Wellington Street used to look like in Toronto

Toronto housing shortage verging on crisis levels

Toronto suffering through one of the grimmest months in years

Road tolls won't be coming to the DVP and Gardiner after all

Condo of the week: 55 Scollard Street

Toronto comedy club takes heat for offensive ads