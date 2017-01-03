City
Derek Flack
Posted 8 hours ago


The photos of the year from Toronto in 2016

With 2016 firmly in the books, we can now look back at all the fantastic work Toronto photographers did in capturing a wild year in this city. There was a bit of everything on offer over the last 12 months, from gorgeous views of Toronto's growing skyline to dramatic protests to apocalyptic looking fires. As always, our community of photographers were out on the street to document it all.

These are my picks for the top photos from the blogTO Flickr pool in 2016.

Lead photo by

Empty Quarter

