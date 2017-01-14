New look TTC buses spotted on Toronto streets

The first of the TTC's new-look buses hit the streets earlier this week, embarking on the 51 Leslie route. You'd be forgiven if you hadn't noticed because this is one of the lesser traveled circuits in the city, but a few intrepid photographers spotted the redecorated Orion VII NG bus in the wild.

This isn't a brand new bus (alas), but a new livery that's being used on both newly acquired buses and those that have been rebuilt and required a new paint job. It just so happens that bus number 8159 was the first of the rebuilt vehicles to hit the road this week.

The TTC has ordered 285 new buses from Nova for 2017 and 2018, all of which will come painted in the new livery, which is designed to match the scheme of our Bombardier streetcars. In other words, you can expect to see a lot more of them on the streets this year.