The most notable Toronto businesses that closed in 2016 include a number of institutions that'll be sorely missed in the years to come. From Honest Ed's to the Brunswick House to a slew of restaurants, bars and retail stores, there was a lot to say goodbye to last year.

Here are the most notable Toronto businesses that closed in 2016.

TORONTO INSTITUTIONS

Toronto lost this craft beer bar in October, but thankfully, it's reopening in a historic mansion on Church Street some time this year.

Everyone and their parents has memories of partying at the Brunny. The Annex-area bar shut down earlier this year and a Rexall's slated to replace it.

One of the city's most iconic stores closed on New Year's Eve to make way for a massive rental development. The corner of Bathurst and Bloor will never be the same again.

Toronto's only travel book store said bon voyage after spending four decades fuelling the city's sense of wanderlust.

This bakery on McCaul Street was in business for nearly a century before it suddenly stopped cooking up loaves of rye bread this year.

Thanks to an incoming condo development, this legendary gay bar at Church and Carlton closed down.

It was an immensely sad day for Toronto steak lovers when this nearly 70 year old Avenue Road restaurant closed its doors in the late fall. d

RESTAURANTS

You won't be able to grab a burrito after you party at Lee's Palace or the Dance Cave because this spot shut down on December 31.

If you're craving a late-night slice, you won't be able to grab one at this pizza joint on Yonge Street, though it promises to reopen elsewhere soon.

After 50 years, Caffe Brazilian closed for good. Craig Harding from Campagnolo is taking over the space.

If you're looking for an ooey, gooey grilled cheese, you won't be able to grab one from this King West spot anymore.

This West Queen West bakery famous for its crookies (croissant cookie hybrid pastries) shut down in early 2016.

For more than two decades, this restaurant served up Italian food before closing its doors this year.

This Harbord Street bistro and dessert spot closed at the tail-end of 2016.

For 11 years, this spot served up French-inspired pastries, but shuttered when owner Claudia Egger decided to focus solely on custom cakes.

Sadly, after 10 years, this go-to spot on Harbord Street closed so its owners could focus on the other projects and families.

This French restaurant was located in a historic house, but it had been embroiled in controversy before it closed this past year.

Littlefish was a Junction favourite, but it shut down this summer along with its sister restaurant John Conrad.

This midtown institution at Mount Pleasant and Belsize closed after 30 years of serving up upscale pub grub.

Mediterranean restaurant Lolita's Lust was on the Danforth for 20 years before calling it quits in 2016.

This old-school diner was on Princess Street for 47 years and served up breakfast and lunch favourites.

Junked Food Co. is poised to take over the space formerly occupied by Parts & Labour's Gourmet burger joint.

Toronto vegans were probably pretty disappointed when this meat-free pub went on a permanent hiatus in June.

We might love poutine in Toronto, but maybe we weren't quite ready for this all-you-can-eat poutine eatery from Quebec, which closed near the end of the year.

Seafood emporium Rock Lobster closed its remaining Toronto restaurant this year and The Dime - famous for its $5 food menu - replaced it.

This upscale bistro-type spot on Ossington closed to make way for a new French restaurant called La Banane by King Street Food Company and Brandon Olsen.

Signs, which encouraged diners to order using American Sign Language, lasted for a few years on Yonge Street near Wellesley before it shut down.

This Indian restaurant, with its distinct storefront art, closed and a new cider bar will take its place.

Has Toronto's juice bubble burst? We're not sure, but we do know Union Juice suddenly unplugged its blenders and threw in the towel at both of its locations last year.

This popular South American spot closed down, but reopened as Baro in a brand new location at the end of 2016.

The owners of the Whippoorwill shut down their Bloordale restaurant to spend more time with their families. Soon after it closed, Filipino bar Dolly's took its place

BARS

With a massive seating area, this Irish-style pub in Riverside was a great place to grab a drink before catching a show at the Opera House.

Toronto's Glad Day book store moved from its Yonge Street location into the old Byzantium space on Church Street.

This popular music venue and low-key dance bar on Queen Street West closed and apparently, a Taco Bell might replace it.

Queen and Shaw lost this cocktail bar when it shut down during the summer months.

RETAIL

This West Queen West vintage store was in business for more than a decade. It now operates online.

Queen Street West had a lot of casualties this past year, including this sex positive store.

Sure, Good Catch General Store was pretty cluttered, but it was a long-standing Parkdale spot that'll be missed.

All of the Goodwill stores suddenly closed in Toronto last January. However, they're supposed to reopen sometime in the near future.

HMV pulled the plug on its Bloor Street and Eaton Centre stores this past year. Now, only the one on Yonge Street remains downtown.

It seems like video stores are unfortunately going the way of the dodo bird. While Queen Video closed its Queen Street location, the one on Bloor is still open.