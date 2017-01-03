City
Amy Grief
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
The most notable Toronto businesses that closed in 2016

The most notable Toronto businesses that closed in 2016 include a number of institutions that'll be sorely missed in the years to come. From Honest Ed's to the Brunswick House to a slew of restaurants, bars and retail stores, there was a lot to say goodbye to last year.

Here are the most notable Toronto businesses that closed in 2016.

TORONTO INSTITUTIONS

Bar Volo

Toronto lost this craft beer bar in October, but thankfully, it's reopening in a historic mansion on Church Street some time this year.

The Brunswick House

Everyone and their parents has memories of partying at the Brunny. The Annex-area bar shut down earlier this year and a Rexall's slated to replace it

Honest Ed's

One of the city's most iconic stores closed on New Year's Eve to make way for a massive rental development. The corner of Bathurst and Bloor will never be the same again.

Open Air Books and Maps

Toronto's only travel book store said bon voyage after spending four decades fuelling the city's sense of wanderlust.

Silverstein's Bakery

This bakery on McCaul Street was in business for nearly a century before it suddenly stopped cooking up loaves of rye bread this year.

Zipperz

Thanks to an incoming condo development, this legendary gay bar at Church and Carlton closed down.

The Steak Pit

It was an immensely sad day for Toronto steak lovers when this nearly 70 year old Avenue Road restaurant closed its doors in the late fall. d

RESTAURANTS

Big Fat Burrito (Lee's Palace)

You won't be able to grab a burrito after you party at Lee's Palace or the Dance Cave because this spot shut down on December 31.

The Big Slice

If you're craving a late-night slice, you won't be able to grab one at this pizza joint on Yonge Street, though it promises to reopen elsewhere soon.

Caffe Brasiliano

After 50 years, Caffe Brazilian closed for good. Craig Harding from Campagnolo is taking over the space. 

Cheesewerks

If you're looking for an ooey, gooey grilled cheese, you won't be able to grab one from this King West spot anymore.

Clafouti

This West Queen West bakery famous for its crookies (croissant cookie hybrid pastries) shut down in early 2016.

Coco Lezzone

For more than two decades, this restaurant served up Italian food before closing its doors this year. 

DT Bistro

This Harbord Street bistro and dessert spot closed at the tail-end of 2016.

Frangipane

For 11 years, this spot served up French-inspired pastries, but shuttered when owner Claudia Egger decided to focus solely on custom cakes.

The Harbord Room

Sadly, after 10 years, this go-to spot on Harbord Street closed so its owners could focus on the other projects and families. 

Le Papillon on the Park

This French restaurant was located in a historic house, but it had been embroiled in controversy before it closed this past year. 

Littlefish

Littlefish was a Junction favourite, but it shut down this summer along with its sister restaurant John Conrad.

The Longest Yard

This midtown institution at Mount Pleasant and Belsize closed after 30 years of serving up upscale pub grub.

Lolita's Lust

Mediterranean restaurant Lolita's Lust was on the Danforth for 20 years before calling it quits in 2016.  

Olympos Crow-bar

This old-school diner was on Princess Street for 47 years and served up breakfast and lunch favourites.

P&L Burger

Junked Food Co. is poised to take over the space formerly occupied by Parts & Labour's Gourmet burger joint. 

Porter House

Toronto vegans were probably pretty disappointed when this meat-free pub went on a permanent hiatus in June.

Poutineville

We might love poutine in Toronto, but maybe we weren't quite ready for this all-you-can-eat poutine eatery from Quebec, which closed near the end of the year. 

Rock Lobster

Seafood emporium Rock Lobster closed its remaining Toronto restaurant this year and The Dime - famous for its $5 food menu - replaced it.

The Saint

This upscale bistro-type spot on Ossington closed to make way for a new French restaurant called La Banane by King Street Food Company and Brandon Olsen.

Signs

Signs, which encouraged diners to order using American Sign Language, lasted for a few years on Yonge Street near Wellesley before it shut down. 

Shala-Mar

This Indian restaurant, with its distinct storefront art, closed and a new cider bar will take its place. 

Union Juice

Has Toronto's juice bubble burst? We're not sure, but we do know Union Juice suddenly unplugged its blenders and threw in the towel at both of its locations last year.

Valdez

This popular South American spot closed down, but reopened as Baro in a brand new location at the end of 2016.

The Whippoorwill

The owners of the Whippoorwill shut down their Bloordale restaurant to spend more time with their families. Soon after it closed, Filipino bar Dolly's took its place

BARS

An Sibin Pub

With a massive seating area, this Irish-style pub in Riverside was a great place to grab a drink before catching a show at the Opera House.

Byzantium

Toronto's Glad Day book store moved from its Yonge Street location into the old Byzantium space on Church Street.

Hideout

This popular music venue and low-key dance bar on Queen Street West closed and apparently, a Taco Bell might replace it

Linwood Essentials

Queen and Shaw lost this cocktail bar when it shut down during the summer months. 

RETAIL

69 Vintage

This West Queen West vintage store was in business for more than a decade. It now operates online.

Come As You Are

Queen Street West had a lot of casualties this past year, including this sex positive store.

Good Catch

Sure, Good Catch General Store was pretty cluttered, but it was a long-standing Parkdale spot that'll be missed.

Goodwill

All of the Goodwill stores suddenly closed in Toronto last January. However, they're supposed to reopen sometime in the near future.

HMV

HMV pulled the plug on its Bloor Street and Eaton Centre stores this past year. Now, only the one on Yonge Street remains downtown.

Queen Video (Queen Street)

It seems like video stores are unfortunately going the way of the dodo bird. While Queen Video closed its Queen Street location, the one on Bloor is still open.

Lead photo by

Brandon Bartoszek

