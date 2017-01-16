Major freezing rain storm bearing down on Toronto

A major freezing rain storm is on the way to Toronto tonight, which could make for a devilish commute tomorrow morning. Environment Canada issued a warning this afternoon forecasting between five and 10mm of frozen accumulation.

The freezing rain is expected to turn to rain at some point on Tuesday, possibly in the afternoon for the Toronto area. Some areas to the north of the city could experience greater ice accumulation as the conversion to rain is not expected until the evening.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous," reads the warning. "There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas."

Perhaps more troubling is the warning that "utility outages may occur" based on ice build up. This one has the potential to cause major disruptions, and people living throughout Southern Ontario have been asked to delay unnecessary travel during the storm.

Make sure to check the Toronto Hydro outages map if you experience lost power.

Stay safe out there, Toronto.