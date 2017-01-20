How to look for a job in Toronto right now

City
Looking for new work is a full time job in itself, but there are a small flurry of career fairs in and around Toronto this winter that can make the search slightly easier.

  • Events
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Winter career Fair
      January 20
      Winter career Fair
      Are you looking for a summer, PEY, or full-time job opportunity? If so, then Winter Career Fair might be the one for you. With companies for every discipline, you get the chance to connect with 80 top companies including Google, Labatt, Accenture, Facebook, Schlumberger, Alberici, RBC and many others with talent needs.
      MaRS Discovery District
    • Bilingual Job Fair
      January 25
      Bilingual Job Fair
      On the hunt for a job as a French speaker in Toronto? Or are you completely bilingual? The city is your oyster. This is Toronto's only bilingual job fair and entry is free. 
      One King West
    • Startup career expo
      January 27
      Startup career expo
      Thinking of working at a startup? Want to interact with the founders? Want to understand if the startup culture is the right fit for you? Head to the career fair and meet the founders of the companies you might be into. Dress smart/casual, bring your resumes with you, many of them are looking to hire immediately. 
      MaRS Discovery District
    • Torontojobs.ca Career fair
      February 28
      Torontojobs.ca Career fair
      TorontoJobs.ca's career fair lets you have face-to-face networking with some of the top Employers in the GTA and apply to hundreds of different job openings. There are jobs available in customer service, accounting, production, warehouse, QA, sales, security, marketing, correctional officers and more. Bring lots of copies of your resume to this one.
      Roy Thomson Hall
    • Toronto Job Fair
      March 9
      Toronto Job Fair
      Jobs Canada fair is free to attend but pre-registration is required. It's a chance to meet face to face with recruiters, HR Managers and hiring companies from the Greater Toronto Area and across Ontario. it runs from 1-4 p.m.
      One King West Hotel
