How to look for a job in Toronto right now

Are you looking for a summer, PEY, or full-time job opportunity? If so, then Winter Career Fair might be the one for you. With companies for every discipline, you get the chance to connect with 80 top companies including Google, Labatt, Accenture, Facebook, Schlumberger, Alberici, RBC and many others with talent needs.
Thinking of working at a startup? Want to interact with the founders? Want to understand if the startup culture is the right fit for you? Head to the career fair and meet the founders of the companies you might be into. Dress smart/casual, bring your resumes with you, many of them are looking to hire immediately.
TorontoJobs.ca's career fair lets you have face-to-face networking with some of the top Employers in the GTA and apply to hundreds of different job openings. There are jobs available in customer service, accounting, production, warehouse, QA, sales, security, marketing, correctional officers and more. Bring lots of copies of your resume to this one.
Jobs Canada fair is free to attend but pre-registration is required. It's a chance to meet face to face with recruiters, HR Managers and hiring companies from the Greater Toronto Area and across Ontario. it runs from 1-4 p.m.