City
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 48 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
jeep cherry beach

Jeep stuck in ice after someone drives into Lake Ontario

City
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 48 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Off-roading with your jeep in Toronto is a pretty boring way to spend the day. The city doesn't have too much rugged, backwoods adventure routes to test our your vehicle's capabilities.

One driver, however thought the frozen sands of Cherry Beach were exciting enough and drove a jeep into the icy waters of Lake Ontario getting stuck in the ice.

The occupants of the jeep, which was spotted Tuesday morning, weren't injured and according to police the driver didn't realize they had wandered onto an ice-covered area of the beach.

Because the jeep was stuck in about two feet of water, regular towing services were reluctant to do the job themselves. The Toronto Police marine unit was called in to finish the job and the jeep occupants will have to pay the bill for the rescue.

Lead photo by

Corinne Sutej via Twitter

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Jeep stuck in ice after someone drives into Lake Ontario

A guide to the hidden spaces of the TTC

Toronto police arrest lunchtime and coffee bandits

Toronto is getting an indigenous business district

House of the week: 60 Melbourne Avenue

Toronto might get a new shipping container market

Solar eclipse will be the skywatching event of the year in Toronto

Someone took video of the weekend crashes on the 401