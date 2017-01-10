Jeep stuck in ice after someone drives into Lake Ontario

Off-roading with your jeep in Toronto is a pretty boring way to spend the day. The city doesn't have too much rugged, backwoods adventure routes to test our your vehicle's capabilities.

One driver, however thought the frozen sands of Cherry Beach were exciting enough and drove a jeep into the icy waters of Lake Ontario getting stuck in the ice.

Marine Unit & @TPS51Div responding to jeep stranded on beach/lake @ Cherry Beach Park. #54710 ^vk — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) January 10, 2017

The occupants of the jeep, which was spotted Tuesday morning, weren't injured and according to police the driver didn't realize they had wandered onto an ice-covered area of the beach.

Because the jeep was stuck in about two feet of water, regular towing services were reluctant to do the job themselves. The Toronto Police marine unit was called in to finish the job and the jeep occupants will have to pay the bill for the rescue.