House of the week: 762 Avenue Road
Looking for a recently built home in Midtown Toronto? That's going to cost you a pretty penny these days. Take, for instance, this newly listed property at 762 Avenue Road. The three-storey semi-detached home is listed at $2,295,000 for 3,200 square feet of living space.
This represents a decent value compared to other homes at this price point across the city, particularly considering its young age. The real estate listing boasts of a "spectacular architectural design," which is certainly overselling the interior of the home, but the space is thoroughly modern.
Multiple outdoor spaces are a huge bonus here. In addition to a decent backyard, there are three balconies/decks spread across the building. The one at the front of the house might get a bit noisy, but the rooftop space looks like a little urban haven.
This house will appeal to a wide array of buyers, particularly those who rely on their cars for transit but like being proximate to retail and other amenities. While there's little that's spectacular about this house, it does most things well.
You're looking for something that's legitimately downtown and in the middle of the action. This house isn't walking distance from restaurants and shops, which won't appeal to all buyers.
