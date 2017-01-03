House of the week: 762 Avenue Road

Looking for a recently built home in Midtown Toronto? That's going to cost you a pretty penny these days. Take, for instance, this newly listed property at 762 Avenue Road. The three-storey semi-detached home is listed at $2,295,000 for 3,200 square feet of living space.

This represents a decent value compared to other homes at this price point across the city, particularly considering its young age. The real estate listing boasts of a "spectacular architectural design," which is certainly overselling the interior of the home, but the space is thoroughly modern.

Multiple outdoor spaces are a huge bonus here. In addition to a decent backyard, there are three balconies/decks spread across the building. The one at the front of the house might get a bit noisy, but the rooftop space looks like a little urban haven.

SPECS

Address: 762 Avenue Road

Price: $2,295,000

Lot Size: 18.50 x 131.76 feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 4

Parking: 2

Walk Score: 80

Transit Score: 82

Listing agent: Julian Gofman

Listing ID: C3618514

NOTEWORTHY FEATURES

Bertazzoni appliances

Multiple outdoor spaces

Gas fireplace

Heated garage

GOOD FOR

This house will appeal to a wide array of buyers, particularly those who rely on their cars for transit but like being proximate to retail and other amenities. While there's little that's spectacular about this house, it does most things well.

MOVE ON IF

You're looking for something that's legitimately downtown and in the middle of the action. This house isn't walking distance from restaurants and shops, which won't appeal to all buyers.

ADDITIONAL PHOTOS