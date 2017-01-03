City
Derek Flack
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
762 Avenue Road

House of the week: 762 Avenue Road

City
Derek Flack
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Looking for a recently built home in Midtown Toronto? That's going to cost you a pretty penny these days. Take, for instance, this newly listed property at 762 Avenue Road. The three-storey semi-detached home is listed at $2,295,000 for 3,200 square feet of living space.

762 avenue road torontoThis represents a decent value compared to other homes at this price point across the city, particularly considering its young age. The real estate listing boasts of a "spectacular architectural design," which is certainly overselling the interior of the home, but the space is thoroughly modern.

762 avenue road torontoMultiple outdoor spaces are a huge bonus here. In addition to a decent backyard, there are three balconies/decks spread across the building. The one at the front of the house might get a bit noisy, but the rooftop space looks like a little urban haven. 

762 avenue road torontoSPECS
  • Address: 762 Avenue Road
  • Price: $2,295,000
  • Lot Size: 18.50 x 131.76 feet
  • Bedrooms: 4
  • Bathrooms: 4
  • Parking: 2
  • Walk Score: 80
  • Transit Score: 82
  • Listing agent: Julian Gofman
  • Listing ID: C3618514
762 avenue road torontoNOTEWORTHY FEATURES
  • Bertazzoni appliances
  • Multiple outdoor spaces
  • Gas fireplace
  • Heated garage
762 avenue road torontoGOOD FOR

This house will appeal to a wide array of buyers, particularly those who rely on their cars for transit but like being proximate to retail and other amenities. While there's little that's spectacular about this house, it does most things well.

762 avenue road torontoMOVE ON IF

You're looking for something that's legitimately downtown and in the middle of the action. This house isn't walking distance from restaurants and shops, which won't appeal to all buyers.

ADDITIONAL PHOTOS

762 avenue road toronto

762 avenue road toronto762 avenue road toronto762 avenue road toronto762 avenue road toronto

Thanks to Bosley Real Estate Ltd, Brokerage for sponsoring our House of the Week. All content and editorial selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

Housemax

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

House of the week: 762 Avenue Road

10 eerie photos of Toronto engulfed in fog today

TTC wants to use cameras on streetcars to catch dangerous drivers

Temperatures are about to plummet in Toronto

Toronto Star gets dumped on for comically bad typo

The photos of the year from Toronto in 2016

Meteor shower to peak over Toronto tonight and tomorrow

Toronto sign gets a major addition for 2017