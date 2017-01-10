City
60 Melbourne Toronto

House of the week: 60 Melbourne Avenue

One of the more intriguing residential projects of the last little while in Toronto, the twin duplexes at 60 and 62 Melbourne Avenue in Parkdale are situated on what was once a double lot with only a single rundown residence (and a huge driveway).

Designed to offer a novel solution to Toronto's intensifying urban population and limited detached housing stock, each home is divided into two separate units. Now, four families could theoretically occupy the various spaces.

60 Melbourne Ave TorontoThe small-scale development, which is known as "Double Duplex," is the work of The Mada Group and Batay-Csorba Architects. It received a Canadian Architect award of merit for its sophisticated facade (which features a fir privacy screen) and approach to in-fill development.

Each building is sold separately, and they ain't cheap. 60 Melbourne is on the market for $3,388,000. The idea is that a prospective buyer could occupy one of the units (presumably the top one) and rent the other out or use it as a work space. 

It all sounds amazing, if only the price tag was a bit more attainable. 

60 Melbourne Ave TorontoSpecs
  • Address: 60 Melbourne Ave.
  • Price: $3,388,000
  • Lot Size: 21 x 150 feet
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Parking: Street parking
  • Walk Score: 88
  • Transit Score: 93
  • Listing agent: C. Helene Baguley
  • Listing ID: W3678251
60 Melbourne Ave Toronto
Noteworthy Features
  • Scavolini kitchens
  • Caesarstone counters
  • Fisher+Paykel gas appliances
  • Oak flooring
60 Melbourne AvenueGood For

A family that can put together a big down payment, but could use some help with the mortgage. Renting one of the units will command a hefty monthly sum, and three bedrooms is a decent living space to occupy. 

60 Melbourne Ave TorontoMove on if

You need more bedrooms. This could be an awkward setup for a large family with young kids who can't really be left on their own in a separate unit. The lack of parking will also prove irksome for some, though a street permit is an obvious option.
60 Melbourne Ave Toronto60 Melbourne Ave Toronto60 Melbourne Ave Toronto

Thanks to Bosley Real Estate Ltd, Brokerage for sponsoring our house of the week. All content written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

60 Melbourne

