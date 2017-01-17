House of the week: 3265 Howland Avenue

Laneway housing is often heralded as a way to help satisfy Toronto's voracious appetite for detached homes in densely populated areas. This example at 3265 Howland Avenue is a good example of why people get so excited about the idea.

While this isn't a big home, its unique design makes it feel larger than it is. It won't work for families with multiple kids running around on account of the one bedroom plus loft setup, but what a space it is for an individual or couple without little ones.

The master bedroom, for instance, is the showpiece of the home. It takes up the entire second floor, features a nice-looking staircase to the second bedroom loft, which in turn leads to a secluded upper deck that overlooks the Annex.

In general, the entire property seems wonderfully private compared to typical street-side houses in the city. Despite the small size of the home, there's actually lots of outdoor space in a tree-heavy location that adds to the sense that this is an urban retreat just steps from Dupont St.

Specs

Address: 3265 Howland Ave.

Price: $1,089,000

Lot Size: 58 x 30 feet

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Parking: 1 car garage

Walk Score: 75

Transit Score: 92

Listing agent: Yvonne O'Hara

Listing ID: C3683593

Noteworthy Features

Wolf stove and high end appliances

Wood burning stove

Treetop patio

Addition approved by city

Good For

Someone who can't decide whether or not to buy a house or a condo. This space feels like a bit of both given its size and design. You'll get the privacy of a detached home, and the architectural design of a new condo.

Move On If

You need more space. While the second floor loft bedroom could work for a family with young kids, this space isn't really built for a growing family. It's the perfect pad for a kid-free couple with a healthy appreciation for unique architecture.